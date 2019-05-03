AXT (AXTI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AXT to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

AXT stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. AXT has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AXT by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AXT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

