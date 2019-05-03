Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.45 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

In related news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,547,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $13,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,541,261.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 946,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,450. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

