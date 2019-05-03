Axa SA (CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.21 ($30.47).

Several research firms recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.