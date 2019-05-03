Avis Budget Group (CAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 66.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group updated its FY19 guidance to $3.35-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $36.46 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 4,189,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $148,007,969.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

