AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

AN stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AutoNation by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.06 per share, with a total value of $41,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

