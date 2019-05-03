Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,216 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

