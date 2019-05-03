Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,368 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,843,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,774,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,227 shares of company stock worth $10,573,716. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.36 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

