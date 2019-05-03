Atlantic Power (ATP) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of ATP traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$93.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

