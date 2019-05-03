Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,775 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 787.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25,650.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

