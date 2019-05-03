Athenex (ATNX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNX. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 253,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,297. The stock has a market cap of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Athenex has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,917,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,231.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $382,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,500 shares of company stock worth $696,090 and have sold 132,240 shares worth $1,559,044. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Athenex by 913,400.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Athenex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Athenex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

