ATC Venture Group (ATCV) & Dorman Products (DORM) Critical Analysis

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get ATC Venture Group alerts:

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Dorman Products 12.76% 18.77% 15.35%

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 5.31, suggesting that its share price is 431% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Dorman Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dorman Products $973.71 million 2.87 $133.60 million $4.20 20.18

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATC Venture Group and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorman Products 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dorman Products has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 81.12%. Given Dorman Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dorman Products beats ATC Venture Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ATC Venture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATC Venture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.