Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Radware were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Radware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

RDWR opened at $24.73 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

