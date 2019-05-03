Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,131. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

