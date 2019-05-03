Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zelman & Associates

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.01.

NYSE:AWI opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 7,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $678,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,188,778 shares of company stock valued at $161,195,958. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 420.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 136,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 243,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

