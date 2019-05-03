Armadale Capital (ACP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 2,173,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 588,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

