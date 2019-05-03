Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.11-1.17 EPS.

AHH stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $16.01. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,750. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $229,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,314.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

