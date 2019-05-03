Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.11-1.17 EPS.
AHH stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $16.01. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,750. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.