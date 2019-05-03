Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,419 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.71 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

