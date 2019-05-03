Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.66 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,651,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,569 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,049,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.88 and a beta of 1.20. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/arizona-state-retirement-system-has-6-66-million-position-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.