Argentum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $268,224.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 11,507,734 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

