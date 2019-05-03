Ares Management (ARES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ares Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ARES stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

