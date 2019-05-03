Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.75. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $55,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,969.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

