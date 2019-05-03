Arconic (ARNC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arconic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In related news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,272,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5,491.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 296,908 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arconic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,728,000 after buying an additional 653,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.