Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 12,214.12%.

AQB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 8,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,565. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. National Securities started coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

