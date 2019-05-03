Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 458.79% and a negative net margin of 283.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

