Aon PLC (AON) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,469,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,883 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $250,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in AON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AON by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Barclays lifted their price objective on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

AON stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $134.82 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,016 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,678. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

