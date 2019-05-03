ANSYS (ANSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.55

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.55 and last traded at $195.79, with a volume of 7254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total transaction of $217,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,176 shares of company stock worth $11,259,838. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 198.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

