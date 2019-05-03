ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,982,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,359. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

