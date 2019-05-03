Analyzing Curtiss-Wright (CW) & LiqTech International (LIQT)

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.2% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of LiqTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and LiqTech International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $2.41 billion 2.03 $275.75 million $6.37 17.99 LiqTech International $12.23 million 11.35 -$4.38 million ($0.24) -31.67

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than LiqTech International. LiqTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Curtiss-Wright and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 2 5 0 2.71 LiqTech International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus target price of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than LiqTech International.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 11.43% 17.91% 8.73% LiqTech International -31.19% -44.38% -29.78%

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. LiqTech International does not pay a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats LiqTech International on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves for use in the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems, as well as ship repair and maintenance services primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

