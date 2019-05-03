Analysts Set Tenneco Inc (TEN) Target Price at $29.25

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.95. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Tenneco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Tenneco by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.