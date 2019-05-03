Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Target Price at $42.71

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.71.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.27 and a 12 month high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

