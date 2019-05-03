Analysts Offer Predictions for Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of QIS opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million and a P/E ratio of -78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.10. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.82.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

