Analysts Offer Predictions for Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of QIS opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million and a P/E ratio of -78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.10. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.82.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

