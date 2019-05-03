Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 177.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.