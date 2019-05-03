Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Shares of APC opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

