AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Boosted by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,676,926 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,949.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,017,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

NYSE AME traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $87.46. 200,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Boosted by Montag & Caldwell LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/ametek-inc-ame-position-boosted-by-montag-caldwell-llc.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.