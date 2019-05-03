AMETEK (AME) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at DA Davidson

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,579,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,133 shares of company stock worth $9,017,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,369,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $2,634,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,091,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMETEK by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,520,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.