AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,019,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,406,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,297,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.52 per share, for a total transaction of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,306 shares in the company, valued at $566,361.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $38,661.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $115,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,018 shares of company stock worth $156,471 and sold 66,983 shares worth $5,617,828. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/amerisourcebergen-corp-abc-shares-bought-by-world-asset-management-inc.html.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.