American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Midstream Partners were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArcLight Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ArcLight Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,385,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,245 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,794,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Midstream Partners by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of American Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. American Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/american-midstream-partners-lp-amid-holdings-trimmed-by-creative-planning.html.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID).

Receive News & Ratings for American Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.