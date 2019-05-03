American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE:AMH opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $102,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,851,897 in the last 90 days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,602,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,250,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,920,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

