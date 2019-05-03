American Express (AXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.93

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.93 and last traded at $117.66, with a volume of 948489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

