American Airlines Group (AAL) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.94.

AAL opened at $33.95 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,080,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,824,000 after buying an additional 3,883,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,014,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after buying an additional 2,328,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

