Altus Midstream (ALTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Altus Midstream stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 364,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,682. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.48.

In related news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 221,600 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,336,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,314 shares of company stock worth $3,466,354.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,938,000.

