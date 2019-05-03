Alphabet Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $11.41 Per Share (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $11.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $12.96 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $48.43 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,325.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,166.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $833.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 82,484.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 63,262,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,106,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63,185,618 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 103,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54,846,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,071,353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.