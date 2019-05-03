Allied Minds’ (ALM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allied Minds (LON:ALM) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allied Minds in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of LON:ALM opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Allied Minds has a 1 year low of GBX 36.75 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

