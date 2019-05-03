ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (CBH)

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CBH stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

