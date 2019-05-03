Alba Minerals (AA) Shares Up 30.4%

Alba Minerals Ltd (CVE:AA) shot up 30.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 534,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 80,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and a P/E ratio of 115.00.

Alba Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on lithium properties. It holds interests in the Clayton Valley property that comprises 888 placer claims covering an area of 7,178 hectares located in Nevada's Clayton Valley, the United States; the QUIRON II property covering an area of 2,421 hectares situated in Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina; and the Chascha norte property covering an area of 2,843 hectares located in Southeastern part of the Salar de Arizaro in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

