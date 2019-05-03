Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,595,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 86.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 504,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after buying an additional 234,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $50,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $551,687 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

