AlarmCom (ALRM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $71.46.

In other AlarmCom news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $39,230.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,405 shares of company stock worth $2,734,129. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

