Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Akcea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of AKCA opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula Soteropoulos sold 18,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $590,926.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $590,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,173 shares of company stock worth $4,148,407. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

