AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for AK Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AK Steel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.77 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

NYSE AKS opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,105,000 after purchasing an additional 531,265 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,940,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after buying an additional 197,294 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

