Airbus’ (EADSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a $134.00 price target on the stock.

EADSF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $137.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

