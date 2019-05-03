Airbus’ (EADSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a $134.00 price target on the stock.
EADSF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $137.89.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
